5 comfort desserts that go beyond the ordinary

Breakfast cinnamon rolls any time of day. S'mores inside a Chippewa Street bar. Churros overlooking the waterfront. There are so many comforting, delicious desserts to indulge in throughout Buffalo. Here are just five that are out of the ordinary.

Sticky Toffee Pudding at the Black Sheep Restaurant & Bar

367 Connecticut St.

Award-winning chefs Steve and Ellen Gedra are dishing out farm-to-table dining experiences for their guests on Buffalo’s West Side. Besides delicious plates to share and crafted cocktails, there’s one thing on the menu that always draws rave reviews: the sticky toffee pudding. This traditional pudding is made into a thick and sticky dense date cake doused in toffee crumbles with velvety whipped cream. Dates give off a toffee type of flavor naturally, contributing to the sweetness of the dense dessert. It makes the perfect ending to any meal.

S’mores dessert at Chocolate Bar

114 W. Chippewa St.

When it’s too cold to camp out, head over to Chocolate Bar and order a campfire favorite at your table. The s'mores dessert is a fun and interactive way to spend a night out with your friends. An open flame is brought to your table with skewers and a plate of marshmallows, strawberries, chocolate bars and graham crackers. Full Hershey bars are essential when you’re getting down to basics and crafting the perfect s’more.

Cinnamon roll at Kaylena Marie's Bakery

4236 N. Buffalo St., Orchard Park

If you’ve had any of Kaylena’s tasty desserts, you already know that she has brought something special to the Southtowns. From the daily specialty doughnuts like crème brûlée donut or their blueberry turnovers, you can’t go wrong with any treat you choose. One thing that has really put Kaylena's on the map is the outrageously large cinnamon rolls.

Soft, doughy and easy to pull apart, it's smothered in butter that turns the cinnamon sugar into a toffeelike glaze that swirls and coats the inside of the bun. When it's fresh out of the oven, the melted glaze smothers the outside of the hot roll, too.

PB Chocolate Tart from This Little Pig

4401 Transit Road, Clarence

The peanut butter chocolate tart from This Little Pig is extremely rich, with an espresso ganache that blends two of the best flavors in the dessert world. Adding coffee is a trick used to make chocolate taste much richer. The coffee surprisingly doesn’t overpower the taste of the chocolate and sometimes you can’t even taste it. The ganache is then poured into a crust of savory sunflower seeds and crushed peanuts with a dash of flaky chopped salt, coconut caramel and fresh berries to finish this heavy dessert with a light touch.

[Review: This Little Pig excels at New American cuisine]

Churros at Panorama on Seven

95 Main St.

Panorama on Seven originally made waves with its gorgeous view of Canalside and the waterfront, but locals quickly learned it has more to offer than just views. I’ve raved about its sponge candy cheesecake and that’s always a great option, but in the winter a plate of warm churros caked in sugar with dipping sauces like thick chocolate ganache or dulce de leche just hit the spot. They taste similar to fried dough, but are in the shape of edged sticks that make it easy to dip into the sweet sauces.