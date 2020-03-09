WIVB-TV (Channel 4) is shaking things up on its morning program “Wake Up!” by adding Orchard Park native Kelsey Anderson as a third news anchor alongside Melanie Orlins and Dave Greber.

Channel 4 General Manager Brien Kennedy announced the addition of Anderson, who he said is expected to make her debut in mid-April. That’s a few weeks before the start of the May sweeps.

Channel 4 is expected to announce additional morning changes shortly.

While the national morning shows, including CBS This Morning,” can have three news anchors, it is an unusual practice in local news.

The move comes two years after Anderson joined Channel 4 and has impressed in a variety of roles.

She arrived at the Elmwood Avenue station after working for four and a half years in Idaho, where the Ithaca College graduate was named “best anchor” from the Idaho State Broadcasters Association in 2017.

“She is a native of Western New York, possesses an incredible work ethic and has a dynamic personality,” said Channel 4 News Director Lisa Polster. "Her experience as both a reporter and an anchor has convinced me that she will be a perfect fit” to the morning show.

Channel 4’s decision to add to its morning team comes a few weeks after Nielsen reported the station was dominated in the February news sweeps by WGRZ-TV’s (Channel 2) “Daybreak” at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

At 5 a.m., the Channel 2 newscast co-anchored by Melissa Holmes and Pete Gallivan had a 3.1 household rating and a 1.4 rating in the key 25-54 demo for local stations.

Channel 4 and sister station WNLO-TV (CW 23) – which simulcasts the morning program – had a combined 2.0 household rating and a combined rating of 0.8 in the 25-54 demo.

At 6 a.m., Channel 2’s “Daybreak” had a 6.0 household rating and a 2.6 rating in the 25-54 demo.

Channel 4 and CW 23 had a combined 3.6 household rating and a combined 1.6 rating in the 25-54 demo.

Channel 2’s dominance was especially notable in the male 25-54 demo.

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) was deep in third place in the morning.

Channel 4 did much better in Nielsen in February 2019, with Channel 2 holding only a 0.2 edge in households and the combined Channel 4 and Channel 23 winning in the key demo at 5 a.m. At 6 a.m. a year ago, Channel 2 had a 0.3 edge in households, while the combined Channel 4 and Channel 23 had a strong 0.8 edge in the key demo.

The change year-to-year could be at least partly because Nielsen has changed its methodology this year, using at least 75 times as many set-top boxes than it did a year ago to determine ratings.

Of course, “Daybreak” has had a distinct advantage in consistency over the last several years, with Holmes anchoring with John Beard for several years before he retired and was replaced by Gallivan more than two years ago. Gallivan had previously co-anchored “Daybreak” alongside first Maryalice Demler and later Jodi Johnston before Beard replaced him in 2012.

Channel 4, meanwhile, has had multiple changes in its male and female morning anchors over the more than seven years that Holmes has co-anchored the morning program.

