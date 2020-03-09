Vote for the Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Week (March 9)

We are asking readers to help choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are the candidates:

• Amari DeBerry, Williamsville South, basketball — Junior averaged 27.5 points and dominated the glass in two Section VI Class A-2 playoff victories, leading South to seventh consecutive sectional title.

• Kahniya James, Lockport, track and field — Junior placed second at NYSPHSAA indoor championships and lowered her own Section VI record with a time of 6.95 seconds in the 55-meter dash.

• Alexis Kirk, Clarence, rifle — Helped Red Devils win NYSPHSAA regional championship with high individual aggregate score of 293. Third straight year win state team and individual titles.

• Nadara Odell, Dunkirk, basketball — Averaged 22.5 points in two playoff victories to help Marauders win Section VI Class B-1 championship, the program’s first sectional title since 1991.

• Natalia Surdej, Lancaster, track and field — Junior won shot put at NYSPHSAA indoor championships with mark 42 feet, 9.75 inches, and placed second in the weight throw (56-11.75).

Note: Due to high volume of votes, updated results do not display in real time.