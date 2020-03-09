Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week (March 9)

We are asking readers to help choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are the candidates:

• Jayden DuBard, Cheektowaga, track and field — Set Section VI record in the weight throw and placed second at NYSPHSAA indoor championships with mark of 71 feet, 2.50 inches.

• Michael Dziabo, Clarence, rifle — Helped Red Devils win NYSPHSAA regional championship with high individual aggregate score of 293. Placed third in prone (99), third in offhand (96) and fifth in kneeling (97) positions.

• Josh Peron, Frontier, track and field — Junior won NYSPHSAA championship and set Section VI record in 600 meters with time of one minute, 19.47 seconds. Also anchored Falcons’ record-setting 4x800 relay team to third place at state meet (8:00.30).

• Dewayne Vass, Canisius, basketball — Had 20 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists in Manhattan Cup championship game victory against St. Joe’s. Scored 16 in CHSAA Class A state semifinal win against St. Anthony’s.

• Mike Weber, St. Joe’s, bowling — Repeated as state CHSAA champion by throwing a near-perfect 298 game in the final stepladder match. Averaged 220.8 pins in five qualifying matches and rolled a 279 in the semifinals.

Note: Due to high volume of votes, updated results do not display in real time.