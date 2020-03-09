UB women's basketball advances to MAC quarterfinals

Some teams would have preferred a first-round bye in the Mid-American Conference women’s basketball tournament.

Not the University at Buffalo women. The Bulls wanted to continue their charge, and nothing seemed to stop them in an 87-72 win against Miami (Ohio) on Monday at Alumni Arena.

The defending MAC Tournament champions opened the first quarter by shooting a sizzling 64 percent, then their lead ballooned to 31 points in the second half.

“The more this team plays, the better we’re going to get,” said UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack, whose team has won six straight games. “We’re just going to continue to evolve as the season continues.”

UB (19-11) will face No. 3 Kent State in the MAC quarterfinals Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The game is scheduled to begin a half hour after the conclusion of a quarterfinal between No. 2 Ball State and the first-round winner of No. 10 Northern Illinois and No. 7 Eastern Michigan.

Theresa Onwuka echoed what her coach said about the value of continuity in the schedule. UB finished the regular season Saturday.

“We’re a young team, and the more games we play, the better we get,” said Onwuka, who scored 18 points for the Bulls. “The more we see some of the weaknesses where we need to get better for the next game, so playing more games is good for the team. We need those games to develop.

“This will get us ready.”

Dyaisha Fair scored 28 points for the Bulls, including 15 in the first half. The freshman guard from Rochester entered Monday sixth in the nation in scoring at 21.3 points per game, and 10th in total points (596). Hanna Hall scored 13 and Adebola Adeyeye added 11.

“I love the fact that different people stepped up,” Legette-Jack said. “I love the fact that when they guard Dyaisha with an aggression, that Tessy (Onwuka) was able to go free. And Hanna, hitting that first 3 to start the game, she reminded the entire crowd and Miami of Ohio that she is alive and well, and she’s going to be a factor through this process.”

Lauren Dickerson led Miami (11-20) with 22 points, and Savannah Kluesner added 21 points.

The Bulls took a 15-7 lead less than four minutes into the first quarter on Adeyeye’s turnaround jumper, then opened it to 20-9, part of a 9-2 run by the Bulls in the first five minutes.

The Bulls were effective inside, scoring 22 points in the paint en route to a 32-14 lead. The 32 points scored in the first quarter were a season high, and they shot 14 for 22 from the floor in the period.

Miami committed 11 turnovers in the first half, and UB scored 19 points off turnovers by the time it took a 56-27 lead at halftime.

“Our team is a defensive team, and that’s what we stand for,” said Fair, who has scored in double figures in all but two games she’s played in this season.

Fair’s fadeaway jumper less than a minute into the second quarter opened UB’s lead to 20 points.