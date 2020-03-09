UB men’s basketball knocked out of MAC Tournament

The long faces said it all, from Ronaldo Segu’s sullen expression to Jayvon Graves’ furrowed brow and tense jaw.

There wasn’t much more to say after the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team’s 85-79 loss to Miami (Ohio) in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Monday at Alumni Arena. The RedHawks, the No. 12 seed in the 12-team field, dispatched the fifth-seeded Bulls in one of their earliest exits from the tournament in recent years.

First-year coach Jim Whitesell, however, summed up the disappointment for his team.

“Any loss is incredibly hard to take,” Whitesell said. “We certainly had great respect for Miami. Our kids put the time and effort in, in terms of getting ready for the game. Every night is a battle royale and I don’t know if there’s any one team that can get out there and dominate, every night. We just had our moments where had a bad stretch here in the first half and in the second half, it was anyone’s basketball game. We didn’t close the game.

“Every loss is stunning or tough.”

Segu scored 20 points for the Bulls and Graves added 16, but the Bulls didn’t have the same firepower they’d had the last few seasons. Those postseason runs set a standard for UB, defined by four NCAA Tournament appearances and four MAC Tournament championships. But less than a year after playing in the NCAA Tournament, an uncharacteristic upset prematurely ended UB’s season.

“There’s no tomorrow for our guys, that’s the tough thing,” Whitesell said. “You feel pressure as a coach. You want to deliver and do a million things right for your players and for your basketball program.

“It’s incredibly hard, no doubt about that. We’ll have to reflect, but there’s no doubt, this one really hurts."

At halftime, the Bulls (20-12) looked at a 10-point deficit against the RedHawks, and faced the possibility of losing to the lowest seed in the MAC Tournament. They also faced the prospect of packing up their gear for the season, as opposed to packing the bus to Cleveland for a quarterfinal game on Thursday.

The 12th-seeded RedHawks (13-19) brought out the equipment bags and storage units for the Bulls in the final two minutes.

Twenty-six seconds after Josh Mballa’s layup tied the game at 77-77 with 1:20 left, Milos Jovic’s layup gave the RedHawks a two-point lead, and they finished 6 for 6 on free throws in the final 37 seconds.

Miami will face No. 4 Northern Illinois in the MAC quarterfinals Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The last time a No. 12 team upset a No. 5 team in the MAC Tournament was when Bowling Green beat Kent State in 2016.

The RedHawks tied the game at 33 with 6:52 left in the first half on Precious Ayah’s layup, and the teams traded leads four times in less than a minute before a 3-pointer by Nike Sibande (31 points) gave Miami a 39-37 lead, which kicked off a 13-2 run that resulted in a 49-39 lead at halftime.

“The first half, they set the tone,” Graves said. “We tried to answer back and we got there and made a couple big stops.”

The Bulls opened the second half on a 15-2 run to take a 54-51 lead less than five minutes in on Segu’s 3-pointer. Davonta Jordan’s 3-pointer with less than 10 minutes left opened UB’s lead to 68-62.

With less than six minutes left and Graves, Mballa and Antwain Johnson in foul trouble, Isaiah Coleman-Land’s 3-pointer gave the RedHawks a 74-73 lead.

“Lands made that big three to take the lead back for them, and we never seemed to get a big basket, or they’d answer back,” Whitesell said. “Both of our games with them were back-and-forth. It’s kind of like the way the league has been this year.”

But Graves’ free throws gave UB the lead, the second of three lead changes before Mballa's bucket tied it at 77-77 with 1:20 left.

“We were all hoping we were going to continue to play,” Whitesell said. “It’s a tough one.

“We’ve got a lot of guys crying in the locker room right now. It meant the world to our guys. At times, we didn’t play as sound as we should have.”