Trump’s Medicare cuts would hurt cancer patients

By Andrew Spiegel

President Trump will soon propose significant Medicare reforms designed to slash the price of cancer treatments and other advanced drugs. That’s a worthy goal. But patients should hold their applause.

The proposal would arbitrarily cap Medicare’s payments for lifesaving treatments. This price-setting would deprive patients of the latest medical innovations. And it would choke off funding for research, thus robbing patients of tomorrow’s cures.

The exact details of the proposal are still in flux. But the basic structure is clear.

Currently, oncologists, rheumatologists and other specialists purchase advanced drugs, treat patients, and then seek reimbursement from Medicare. The federal insurance program reimburses doctors for the average U.S. price of the medicines in question.

Under the president’s proposal, Medicare would set reimbursements at a to-be-determined percentage of the average prices paid in several other developed countries. Those countries, including France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Canada, all use price controls to suppress drug costs.

So, in effect, by linking Medicare payment rates to other countries’ artificially capped prices, we’d be imposing government price-setting here. That’s a terrible idea. Price-setting limits patients’ access to the newest medicines. After all, why would investors offer billions to a research company if there’s no hope of ever earning a return?

This threat isn’t theoretical. Just look at the plight of patients in nations where the government sets drug prices. Of the 243 new drugs released around the globe between 2011 and 2018, less than 70% were launched in the United Kingdom and Germany – and barely half were available in France, Japan and Canada.

Here in the United States, patients had access to nearly 90% of those new medicines. Implementing the president’s proposal would cause companies to think twice before launching lifesaving medicines in the United States.

The proposal would also hurt patients in the long run. Medicare covers roughly 60 million seniors and people with disabilities. If this giant insurer slashes payments for medicines, pharmaceutical companies’ revenues will plummet. They’ll cut their research budgets. And ultimately, they’ll develop fewer lifesaving drugs.

I’ve spent my career advocating for patients, specifically patients battling colon cancer.

I’ve seen firsthand the importance of medical innovation. Death rates from colorectal cancer fell 54% between 1970 and 2017, largely thanks to treatment breakthroughs. Price controls would halt, and even reverse, this progress.

Andrew Spiegel is executive director of the Global Colon Cancer Association.