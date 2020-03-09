Lockport High School to reopen Tuesday after no credible evidence of a bomb threat is found

Lockport High School, which was closed Monday after receiving a bomb threat through its anonymous tip line, will reopen Tuesday, according to a message posted on the school district's web page.

The Lockport City School District and the Lockport Police Department immediately investigated the tip that was received early Monday and ultimately determined that there was no evidence of a credible threat.

No other Lockport schools were closed Monday. Plans call for the high school to reopen Tuesday and operate normally.

District officials plan to continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement throughout the investigation.