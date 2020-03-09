Things to do: Sabres Alumni Wine Festival, Taste of Education star this week

Five big events

Sabres Alumni Wine Festival, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at KeyBank Center. Tickets are $75.

Hey, you can't blame the French Connection or Michael Peca for the Buffalo Sabres' likely playoff-less season. They are just some of the alumni who've regularly attended the annual wine festival, which features select beverages from Niagara County wineries and beyond, plus bites from area restaurants and bakeries. Proceeds will support the Women's Resource Center in Roswell Park, which works toward a cure for breast cancer.

[Photos: Smiles at Sabres Alumni Wine Festival 2019]

• • •

Taste of Education, 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at Salvatore's Italian Gardens (6461 Transit Road, Depew). Tickets are $25 in advance.

Plant proteins have exploded as viable meat substitutes that don't have to lack for flavor. An array of Buffalo-area chefs will cook up dishes like beef-less cheeseburger salad, rye berry salad and beef-less tips lo mein for a curious public.

The News' Andrew Galarneau wrote a detailed preview with more information on the participating chefs and the beneficiaries from the event.

[Photos: Smiles at Taste of Education 2019]

• • •

Mental Health Advocates of WNY Awards Dinner, 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Atrium @ Rich's (One Robert Rich Way). Tickets are $100.

Don't be alarmed by the ticket price; this fancy dinner includes a cocktail hour, fancy three-course meal and the chance to dabble in raffles and auctions to support a local organization devoted to supporting those in mental health crises. Five people will be recognized for their mental health efforts in the Buffalo area.

• • •

Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour: Bob Marley's "Exodus", 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 9 at Sportsmens Tavern (326 Amherst St.). Cost is $10 in advance, $5 for Buffalo News subscribers.

Bob Marley's "Exodus" album came at a scary time for the reggae artist, who survived an assassination attempt in Jamaica and fled to London to record in 1976 and '77. Listen to The News' Jeff Miers and 97 Rock's Anita West as they discuss what this album meant to Marley's career, and then take in a live band rendition of the album, led by Preach Freedom.

[Up next: T. Rex's "Slider" is April's focus]

• • •

"Hello, Dolly" at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, March 10-12, with five more shows through March 15, at 646 Main St. Tickets range from $39-$77.

Media plugs for this production are pretty amusing: The Washington Post says the production is "making people crazy happy!" while Rolling Stone uses the repetitive phrase, "Wow, wow, wow," to describe the Broadway play. It did snare four Tony Awards – including best revival – so maybe there's substance behind the hype.

Sold out: Letterkenny Live at Kleinhans Music Hall.



• • •

Two local shows to know

A Song for Townes, 8 p.m. doors Wednesday, March 11 at Nietzsche's (248 Allen St.). $5 cover.

Late country-folk great Townes Van Zandt performed in Nietzsche's over 30 years ago; he's even rumored to have signed the ceiling. His music will be remembered by Leroy Townes Band, Brothers Blue, Tyler Westcott and more on Allen.

GROSH with Grace Stumberg, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Tralf Music Hall (622 Main St.). $15.

Buffalo singer-songwriter Grace Stumberg will lead off with her own set, then join high-energy rockers GROSH for a few selections. The four-piece mixes original music with their own takes on classics along the lines of Led Zeppelin and Pearl Jam.



Buffalo theater picker

A bevy of local plays earned 4 stars last weekend:

• Subversive Theatre's "Eclipsed"

• Irish Classical's "The Onion Game"

• Kavinoky Theatre's "Indecent"

• New Phoenix Theatre's "Kiss of the Spider Woman"

Grab bag of events happening this week

• Tchami at Town Ballroom

• March Green Drinks Buffalo at CBW

• Tom Keefer & Celtic Cross at the Irishman Williamsville

• "Kwaidan" (1964) for Buffalo Film Seminars

• Daymond John, "Shark Tank" investor, at UB CFA

• Buffalo Niagara Corporate Wellness Summit

• "The Bachelor" season finale watch party at NYBP

5 events to look forward to this weekend

• St. Patrick's Day Parade along Delaware Avenue

• Old Neighborhood St. Patrick's Day Parade in OFW

• Live on Five at Buffalo Arts Studio

• Live at O'Larkin in Larkin Square

• The Bonspiel with Buffalo Curling Club