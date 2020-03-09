TAYLOR, Catherine J. (Petito)

TAYLOR - Catherine J.

(nee Petito)

Age 75, of the City of Tonawanda, March 7, 2020 at her residence under the care of Hospice. Wife of 54 years, to Vincent P. Taylor; mother of Tina (Paul) Tessier and Kelly (Eric) Moon; grandmother of Eric (Miranda), Kyle, Taylor, Charlotte and Kate and her loving Sweet Pea; daughter of the late Catherine Jakubowski. Catherine was a lifelong Elvis Presley fan. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 4 - 8 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 AM, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Everyone welcome. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences may be shared online at www.rothfuneral.com