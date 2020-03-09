Spilling my secrets about hair color

By Judith Whitehead

They say that hair and hair patterns such as baldness and loss of hair color is hereditary; I beg to differ. My parents and my husband’s parents did not begin to lose their hair color until they were well into their 40s, but yet my husband and myself began to grow gray and white in our 30s.

Not much long after our second son was born in our late 20s did we start to notice that our hair was growing whiter with every birthday. I felt that it was an omen since I gave up my maiden name to take on the Whitehead surname. At a young age I began to feel 10 years older with the mounting crown of white hair. Since my natural hair color was brown, I decided to enhance my color with a similar shade.

What I soon realized is that as we age so does our skin color and since I wasn’t a sun worshiper, I grew more pale each year. My husband, sister-in-law and mother-in-law carried a bright shade of white hair that looked attractive on them. Me, not so much.

My next color experiment was to add more blond, which was a disaster; it looked worse than the white.

For many years my mother stockpiled Loving Kindness hair color once she was convinced it was the color for her. Every month she went through the torture of sitting with this tar-like substance on her head until she passed away. In retrospect, she should have purchased stock in this company.

My next experimental color was suggested from my barber, Jay. He started mixing the magical potent in my late 30s, which consisted of a shade of auburn/red. It seemed suited for me and we continued for many years until his retirement 35 years later.

Our whole family went to Jay for all those years, he became a part of our family. When you see someone every month, you really get to know him and his family. He gave our children their first haircuts, mastered cutting my husband’s very difficult wiry hair and we celebrated milestones with him such as weddings.

I took his secret potion with me when he retired and still use a variation of this red color today. Most people only know me by this red-colored hair; it seems to suit me. I get many varied comments about the color; I still work in the medical field and patients ask me if I am Irish. Many even ask me if it is my natural color. Some admire the shade of red and want to know the name of the color I am using.

It’s funny, patients that get to know you seem to take certain liberties when commenting on personal things.

I admire those who can wear the stark white natural color; wish I could do the same. It would save me a boatload of money keeping up this facade every month. My husband continues to keep his shiny bright white hair. Good thing he didn’t take after his dad, who went bald early on. My children took after us and started going gray/white in their 30s as well.

So for now, or until my potion is not made any longer, I will stay the proud owner of a red headdress. It’s a good fit for someone named Whitehead and makes for good conversation.

Judith Whitehead, East Amherst, plans to be a redhead for a long time.