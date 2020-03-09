Smith, Trevor M.

Smith - Trevor M. Of Lackawanna, NY March 7, 2020; beloved husband of Becky A. (nee Partridge) Smith; loving father of Lauren (Josiah) Roloson; proud Papa of Sophia Roloson; dearest son of Peggy Graham and the late Charles Smith; dear brother of Shane Smith and Jillian (Jeff) Scully; also survived by other loving family members and many dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Tuesday from 2-8 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Trevor was a Life Member of Newton Abbott Fire Co., a member of Patriot Guard Riders for 6 years and a longtime security officer at Buffalo Bills games. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Trevor's memory to Newton Abbott Fire Co. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com