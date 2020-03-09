Former Canisius College star Ryan Schmelzer named AHL Player of the Week

Binghamton Devils forward Ryan Schmelzer, the former Canisius College and Williamsville East star, has been named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Sunday as he led his red-hot team to three victories.

Binghamton improved its record to 24-7 since the Christmas break as Schmelzer, 26, collected six points. In his second full AHL season, Schmelzer has seven goals and 16 assists in 51 games for the Devils, who have overcome a slow start to get to fourth place in the AHL's North Division.

Binghamton (33-24-4) has 70 points, three behind Utica for third place and five behind the Sabres' farm club, the Rochester Amerks. The Belleville Senators lead the division with 81 points.

Schmelzer began the week with the first three-point night of his pro career Friday, scoring the game-winning goal and picking up two assists in a 6-4 victory over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Schmelzer had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over Lehigh Valley and added an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Schmelzer, who played four years for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres, had 40 goals and 106 points in four years at Canisius. He was team captain as a senior and a Senior CLASS Award First Team All-American for accomplishments on and off the ice.

Griffs' Hutchison signs with Devils' ECHL club

Canisius forward Nick Hutchison, whose senior season ended over the weekend with the Griffs' Atlantic Hockey tournament loss to Bentley, has signed with the Adirondack Thunder. They are the Devils' ECHL affiliate based in Glens Falls.

Hutchison, a native of Hicksville on Long Island, had 60 goals and 53 assists in 113 career games at Canisius. He had a team-high 18 goals and 32 points in 31 games this season.

Prior to his collegiate career, Hutchison played two seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and parts of two seasons for the United States Hockey League's Tri-City Storm.