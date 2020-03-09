Reporters' Notebook: March 9, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to English poet and author Vita Sackville-West, born on this date in 1892, “I have come to the conclusion, after many years of sometimes sad experience, that you cannot come to any conclusion at all.”

• • •

TALKING POINTS – Urban planner and historian Angela Keppel is guest speaker at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the free lunchtime IMAGINE lecture series in the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo. The program begins at noon with a Great Courses video on “Understanding the World’s Greatest Structures.”

David Swarts, president and CEO of the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, is guest speaker when the Western New York Herb Study Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave.

• • •

LOOKING AHEAD – The Alden Farmers Market will hold an information meeting for new and returning vendors at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Center in Alden Town Park, 13116 W. Main St. There will be complimentary light food and beverages. The market opens for its 18th season on May 9, the day before Mother’s Day, and continues on Saturdays through Oct. 10. For more info, call 937-6177 or email secretary@aldenny.org.

• • •

MAKING HISTORY – The History Center of Niagara’s Step Back in Time Players will focus on Influential Women of the 1800s in a program at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Historic Palace Theater, 2 East Ave., Lockport. Marsha Zimmer will portray Belva Lockwood, the Royalton native who became the first woman lawyer to be admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court. Brenda Reeves will play Eliza Mossell, matriarch of a prominent African-American family that is credited with desegregating Lockport schools in 1876. For more info, call 434-7433 or visit niagarahistory.org.

“The Great Horse Healer,” a lecture at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 205 Longmeadow Road, Eggertsville, explores the life of Dr. John T. Claris, whose East Buffalo Veterinary Hospital was reputed to be the largest in the nation during the decades around the turn of the 20th century. Dr. Claris memorabilia also will be on display. The lecture follows a meeting of the Greater Buffalo Bottle Collectors Association at 7. It’s free and open to the public. For more info, call Peter Jablonski at 440-7985.

• • •

REUNION ALERTS – The Class of 1970 from Kenmore East High School will hold its 50th reunion, including the Classes of 1969 and 1971, on July 11 in Banchetti by Rizzo, 550 North French Road, Getzville. For more info, call Terry DeBruin at 708-465-2625 or email tdebruintd@comcast.net.

All alumni of St. Gregory the Great School in Amherst and their families are asked to reserve Aug. 2 for the 60th anniversary celebration at the school. More details, including ticket information, will be announced soon.

• • •

OLAF ONLINE EXTRA

ROLL UP YOUR SLEEVES – The intensive blood drive in conjunction with Red Cross Month is starting its second week. Donations can be made today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Eason Hall, 23 Elm St., Westfield; from noon to 5:30 p.m. in St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St., Olean; and from 1 to 6 p.m. in St. Bernadette’s Church, 5930 S. Abbott Road, Orchard Park.

Donations will be accepted Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Student Union on the University at Buffalo North Campus in Amherst; from 1 to 6 p.m. in the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport; and from 1 to 7 p.m. in the Elks Lodge, 428 W. State St., Albion. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Art Morth, Myra Razik, Rocco Termini, Andrew Moquin, Janat’e Solar Ingram, Earlene Panek, Benjamin Paul Szafranek, Emily Haggerty, Diane Burgler, Peggy Tronolone, Marlea Malota, Dawn Safe, Shari Rader, Maryalice Pellicci, Madelyn Stoklosa, Myranda Jordan, Donna Rokitka, Paula Fitzgerald, Cooper Nason, Terry Tupis and Beth Zubin.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.