Niagara County charges that Lockport substance abuse housing project violates deed

Cazenovia Recovery System's plan to house recovering substance abusers in Lockport may violate the site's terms of sale, Niagara County Attorney Claude A. Joerg warned in a letter to the agency's lawyer Thursday.

However, the only penalty in the deed is the loss of the buyer's right of first refusal to purchase adjoining county land.

In 2018, the county sold 17.2 acres on Davison Road to LHC Holdings for $100,000. LHC arranged a lease to Cazenovia to build housing for its clients. The plan drew strong neighborhood opposition. The city and town of Lockport have so far refused to approve it.

Joerg's letter said Cazenovia's rezoning application mentions "inpatient medical services for the tenants" as a planned use. Joerg called that a violation because the deed says the land "shall be used primarily as residential housing, multi-tenant apartments, retail shops and professional offices."

"The information contained in the letter doesn't reflect what we're proposing," Cazenovia spokesman Edward Cichon said. "We're proposing residential housing and programming."