March 1954: Buffalo's last general alarm fire at the Larkin Warehouse

On March 8, 1954, a fire started at the Bison Waste and Wiper Co. at Exchange and Van Rensselaer streets in what is now Larkinville.

The area was a busy industrial area at the time. The Larkin Co. had been liquidated in 1942, and many of its warehouses were sold to other companies. The 10-story building that caught fire, known as the Larkin Warehouse, was owned by Bison, but several floors were also used by Hewitt Rubber and Bell Aircraft Corp. for storage.

The fire is widely known as the city's only general alarm fire, but the fire isn't classified that way in the book "History of the Buffalo Fire Department," written by Jack Supple and available at the Buffalo Fire Museum. It was the first general alarm fire "since the early days of the department," Supple wrote.

As a group of volunteers confirmed on a recent Saturday at the Fire Museum, the Larkin fire is simply known as the city's last general alarm fire. There hasn't been one since.

A volunteer at the Buffalo Fire Museum further clarified that although the Larkin Warehouse fire was a general alarm, not everyone went. Airport and fireboat crews reportedly stayed at their posts.

According to Buffalo Evening News reports at the time, about 400 firefighters and 100 Civil Defense volunteers were on the scene. Off-duty firefighters were ordered in to work the fire. Suburban departments filled in at vacant firehouses around the city.

Lines were run out of Station Engine 32, Ladder 5, located at Seneca Street near Van Rensselaer, near where the existing fire station stands. Firefighters used the department's High Pressure No. 2 truck on the scene to help ensure the fire didn't spread to nearby buildings. Firefighters used walkie-talkies — the latest technology at the time — to communicate. The area was barricaded for many blocks surrounding the building.

The fire captivated Western New York, local historian and BN Chronicles author Steve Cichon wrote in a recent story. In addition to the thousands of people who came to the scene to watch, Channel 4 broadcast the fire from the roof of their studios at the Hotel Statler.

The Bison Waste and Wiper Co. contained many baled rags and foam rubber. The fire was likely started by sparks from a cutting torch, Supple writes in his book.

The fire began in the afternoon of March 8 and smoldered until the following day, when, The News reported, firefighters were "still pouring water on the smoke-blackened ruins."

Read the front-page story below:

Despite the scale of the fire, the building stood for several more years before it was demolished. It's now a parking lot.

The 17-minute video below was posted by the Larkin Center of Commerce. It shows the scale of the firefighting operation, the crowds that gathered to watch and the huge, black plume of smoke that could be seen across the city.