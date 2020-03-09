Letter: Support Rotary Rink, serving so many skaters

Recently the sad recording announced the end of another outdoor ice skating season at Rotary Rink, our downtown jewel.

“Due to warm weather conditions, we are now closed for the season.”

Here’s hoping that Buffalo Place lands the funds (maybe Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and/or Terry and Kim Pegula?) to upgrade the rink’s aging compressor system.

Rotary Rink, as the only downtown rink that serves weekday lunchtime skaters, deserves substantial support.

Although this winter was unusually warm, the Buffalo Place team that runs Rotary Rink performed their jobs with their usual hardworking excellence, maintaining ice under very difficult circumstances.

Toques off to them!

Marty Walters

Derby