Letter: Coronavirus emergency demands doctor’s services

There has been growing anxiety around the world concerning the coronavirus and the possibility of its reaching pandemic proportions.

In order to reassure United States citizens, President Trump recently announced he was naming Vice President Mike Pence as “corona czar.” He will be responsible for managing the government’s efforts to prevent further contagion and keep Americans safe.

If polled, most people would probably prefer the appointment of a doctor who is a specialist in infectious disease.

The president may have concluded that if a Zamboni driver can successfully fill in for an NHL goalie, then a political vassal should be able to substitute for a medical professional just fine.

If people buy into the concept of a reality TV host as leader of the free world, then they likely will accept anything.

In the meantime, I’ll be stocking up on chicken soup.

Paul Bojanowski

Cheektowaga