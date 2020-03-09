Kuebler, Robert J.

Kuebler - Robert J. Of Hamburg, NY on March 7, 2020. Devoted husband of late Virginia (nee Kearns) and late Olga (nee Jones); beloved father of Robert (Sally) Kuebler; late Michael, late Daniel, Peter Kuebler (Susan Gmyrek), Joseph (Nancy) Kuebler, Kathleen Barbaritz, late Francis Kuebler, James (Rhonda) Kuebler, John (Julie) Kuebler, and Paul Kuebler; cherished grandfather of Kevin, Christopher, Joseph, Jillian, Susan, Rachel, Jillian, Connor, Sarah, Kaitlynn, Mavourneen, Charles, Timothy, Seamus, John, Patrick, Emily, Katherine, Virginia, Keven, late Joshua, Macy, and Sean; loving father-in-law of Kathleen and Jennifer; brother of Ann (Edward) McCarthy and late brothers Thomas, Francis, Joseph, Walter, and Donald; also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Robert was a proud retired South Buffalo Fireman, a Navy Veteran, and a retired switchman at Bethlehem Steel. Friends will be received Tuesday, from 3-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075 (Crnr. Camp Rd and Rte. 5) 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 10:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Athol Springs. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Mercy. Online condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.