Housing Court could enact stiff penalty over two Cobblestone properties

A judge Monday ordered the owner of two 19th-century brick buildings in the Cobblestone District to return to Housing Court on April 9 over the conditions of the properties.

The city asked Judge Patrick Carney to require Darryl Carr, owner of 110 and 118 South Park Ave., to put $100,000 in escrow and to provide proof he has hired contractors by the hearing date.

"If they don't come up with a plan on that day, we will submit a court order on that day asking the judge to allow the city to go on the property to hire a licensed contractor to begin to stabilize the property," said James Comerford, commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services.

"We have to get this stabilized so it doesn't fall down," Comerford said.

An attorney for Carr told Carney that plans would be submitted for the property prior to April 9.

There are unresolved building violations that date back to 2016 having to do with falling bricks, unrealized roof work and blight.