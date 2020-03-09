Houghton's death offers reminder of national political abasement

Amo Houghton died last week, but it was long after the same happened to the decency, humor and good sense this Southern Tier Republican brought to Congress. With his passing, we are left to wonder what happened and how our government can ever recover from the pernicious strain of partisanship that has overtaken American government.

Critics today would attempt to tar Houghton as a “Republican in Name Only.” In their fractured view, to be a real Republican, you have to shout, misstate, hold the most extreme positions and, if you don’t prevail, hold your breath until you turned blue.

What he was, in fact, was a Republican who understood that governance in a broadly diverse country takes patience. He was no Freedom Caucus Republican, the kind who would just as soon burn the house down as to compromise on anything. He believed in American government.

That idea is fading. As News Washington Bureau chief Jerry Zremski noted in a Sunday piece on Houghton’s legacy, the destruction of that notion began with the rise of commentators such as radio personality Rush Limbaugh and took off when Newt Gingrich became Speaker of the House. With that, Americans began sorting themselves into tribes, less and less willing to listen to each other.

It’s crept into the Democratic Party, as well, with the rise of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who describes himself as a democratic socialist and is seeking the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. But like those on the right who are happy playing in the own echo chambers, many Sanders’ supporters are in all-or-nothing mode. A recent poll found that only 53% of them would commit to supporting the party’s nominee in November if Sanders fell short.

That wasn’t Houghton. He enjoyed the fight, but respected the process. He was committed first to his country, then to his party. That’s how it should be. Being a Democrat or Republican isn’t – or shouldn’t be – like being a Bills fan. This is important.

One of the most affecting tributes to Houghton came in a Facebook post. “He was one of our very best, a Prince of a Person, a non-partisan moderate, always striving to do the right thing, greatly respected by every single Member of the House, an endangered species.” That was by John LaFalce, a Buffalo Democrat.

He used to be in the House, too.