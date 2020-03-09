DNA on revolver leads to weapons conviction

DNA on a revolver found in the trunk of a vehicle led to the conviction of a Buffalo man for a felony count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Gregory Steele, 37, was found guilty on the weapons charge after a weeklong jury trial before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan. He was acquitted of second-degree menacing.

Prosecutors said that on the afternoon of July 2, Steele pointed a loaded gun at a group of people on Person Street in Buffalo. Buffalo police later found the "illegal weapon" in the trunk of a car. DNA analysis on the weapon linked it to Steele, they told jurors.

Steele faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced at 9:30 a.m. April 9. In the meantime, he was being held without bail.