DIMOULAS - Konstantinos "Dino"

March 8, 2020. Loving husband of the late Renee; beloved father of Areti "Rita" and Tina Dimoulas (James Freeland); brother of Elizabeth Palaskas and the late John, George and Athanasios Dimoulas. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday, 4 - 8 PM at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., (at the the Corner of N. Bailey), where Trisagion Service will be held Tuesday, at 4 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, at 10 AM at the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, S. 146 Utica St., Buffalo. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com