Deaths Death Notices
DIMOULAS, Konstantinos "Dino"
DIMOULAS - Konstantinos "Dino"
March 8, 2020. Loving husband of the late Renee; beloved father of Areti "Rita" and Tina Dimoulas (James Freeland); brother of Elizabeth Palaskas and the late John, George and Athanasios Dimoulas. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday, 4 - 8 PM at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., (at the the Corner of N. Bailey), where Trisagion Service will be held Tuesday, at 4 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, at 10 AM at the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, S. 146 Utica St., Buffalo. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook