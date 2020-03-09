Coronavirus testing companies' ability to source products from overseas

Leanne Powers buys products from overseas for her women's fashion boutique, and she doesn't want to get caught short of supplies.

She has seen vendors respond like never before to try to avoid shortages themselves.

"They're wanting us to take larger amounts [of products] now, so we can stockpile it, because they can't afford to stockpile it," said Powers, who owns Sunshine Style TV. "So it's throwing off buying patterns."

Businesses large and small that rely on products shipped from overseas are keeping a close eye on whether the coronavirus outbreak will disrupt their flow of supply.

Countries such as China have established themselves as a low-cost source of readily available products for U.S. companies. But the coronavirus outbreak there and in some other places has many U.S. companies worried about the flow of supplies in the coming weeks.

The outbreak is testing companies' ability to source products from overseas.

Bestar-Bush, a ready-to-assemble furniture maker with operations in Jamestown, has connections to China. Some of the factories the company uses in that country have returned to production more slowly than usual after the Lunar New Year holiday, said Michael Evans, president and CEO. But Bestar-Bush built up inventory ahead of that holiday shutdown, so its shipments haven't been impacted so far.

The company has an office in China that handles quality, sourcing, logistics and technical support for the factories it uses. Its employees in China are working from home, and for now, no one from Bestar-Bush is traveling to China.

Buffalo-based New Era Cap last year stopped manufacturing hats in the United States, save for a small operation in Florida. But New Era insists it is well-equipped to cope with the coronavirus outbreak's ripple effect on manufacturing.

"The impact on the company’s business has been minimal to date since the company has for many years diversified its supply chain operations outside of China and across Asia," New Era said in a statement. "New Era continues to follow developments closely."

Craig Turner, president of World Trade Center Buffalo Niagara, said some companies might already have been stockpiling products supplied from China and considering alternatives for overseas production, but for a different reason: rising trade tensions between the United States and China. That approach may temporarily insulate them from a disruption in supplies from overseas.

"If companies were already looking at changing their supply chain, it probably makes them feel good that they started down that path," Turner said.

Buffalo-based Rich Products has operations worldwide, but none of the employees across its organization has been reported as infected with coronavirus, said Allison Conte, a company spokeswoman.

"While there’s no doubt that the economic impact of coronavirus will have an impact on our short-term business performance in China and across Asia, we remain well positioned for long-term success in that region of world," Conte said.

Powers, the owner of Sunshine Style TV, runs a home-shopping style program through social media, plus an in-person showroom. She has clients all over the country and ships about 2,000 to 3,000 packages per month.

Powers was planning another expansion of her showroom but has put those plans on hold until she sees what happens with the flow of inventory. She has also lined up vendors in the United Kingdom and Canada to give her business different sources to draw from, in case of product shortages.

A big question is what effect the coronavirus outbreak will have on the economy.

"It's fair to say there is a real risk factor that the growth of the U.S. economy in the first quarter could go to zero," Spencer Levy, chairman of Americas Research and senior economic adviser for commercial real estate firm CBRE, said during a visit to Buffalo this week. "Does it lead to a recession? I still don't think it does."

In retail, Levy predicted the luxury segment will "get hit hard. There's no way to duck that. The Asian traveler, particularly the Chinese traveler, represents the largest buyer of luxury goods globally, including for foreign travelers here in the United States."

"But that's just one small segment of retail," he said. "The rest of retail is going to do just fine, with just a short-term bump for necessity goods."

The situation could rapidly shift, but so far, the effect has not trickled through to hiring.

At Eastman Machine Co. in downtown Buffalo, Robert Stevenson, the president and chief executive, said he wants to add at least six people to his 137-person payroll.

"We had a great year last year and business is good," said Stevenson, who also has a factory in Ningbo, China, a coastal city south of Shanghai.

In early January, Eastman got a large order from a Chinese wind energy company that was so eager for the machinery it agreed to pay the steep increase in airfreight prices that followed the cancellation of many flights to China.

For Stevenson, the labor shortage is still the most pressing problem.

"Our issue is finding qualified people," said Stevenson, who wants to expand his engineering and software staff.

A piece in the Harvard Business Review predicted "the worst is yet to come" when it comes to the outbreak affecting supply chains and manufacturing operations around the world. The authors, Pierre Haren and David Simchi-Levi, estimated the peak impact on supply chains will occur in the middle of this month, forcing companies to scale back their own operations.

Some factories in China that were shut down in an effort to contain the outbreak are starting to ramp up again. That is encouraging news to U.S. companies that rely on those factories' output. But it's still not clear how much of a disruption the temporary shutdowns – and the push to get back to regular production – will end up having on supplies.

News wire services contributed to this report.