MAC announces basketball tournaments will proceed in Cleveland

The Mid-American Conference announced Monday that it will proceed as planned with the men's and women's basketball tournaments this week in Cleveland.

The MAC's statement comes after the Ohio Department of Health confirmed Monday that the state's first three confirmed coronavirus cases were found in Cuyahoga County. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the host of the men's and women's tournaments, is in Cleveland, the Cuyahoga County seat and the second-largest city in Ohio, behind Columbus.

“We are working collaboratively with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), our local and state health and governmental officials, along with our partners the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse regarding public safety for all our student-athletes, coaches and fans for this week’s MAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments," the conference said in a statement.

"We are proceeding as planned with our tournament and currently moving forward as scheduled. As a reminder the CDC has encouraged traditional precautionary prevention measures and guidelines. We will continue to monitor this situation on a daily basis.”

The MAC Tournament began Monday with first-round games at campus sites, including UB first-round men's and first-round women's games at Alumni Arena, and continues Wednesday with the women's tournament quarterfinals. The men’s quarterfinals begin Thursday.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the MAC will also host first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games March 20 and 22.