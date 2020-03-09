Coronavirus outbreak: Residents under quarantine; parades canceled; colleges in 'uncharted waters'

Below you'll find links to The Buffalo News' coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Buffalo News' role in providing accurate, timely and insightful information is more critical than ever.

As the COVID-19 virus' impact grows, we promise to provide the most complete coverage possible. We know that trusted information is important for the health and safety of our region. For that reason, we’re offering free access to our COVID-19 coverage on BuffaloNews.com as this story rapidly develops.

You can count on Western New York's largest newsroom to keep you on top of the latest developments on this pandemic. If you're already a subscriber, thank you. If you don't yet subscribe, please consider supporting our work.

• • •

March 12

• Why drastic measures are being taken without any confirmed COVID-19 cases in WNY: If Erie County – as of Thursday afternoon – still did not have a single confirmed case of anyone infected with the new coronavirus, then are many things canceled?

• Two residents under 'mandatory quarantine' as county testing continues: There are 10 tests of local residents in the process of being done.

• Cuomo: No visitors to nursing homes; public events with more than 500 people to be banned: The public gathering order by Gov. Cuomo is intended to reduce density levels of people as a way to reduce the the spread of the virus.

• Colleges in 'uncharted waters' amid coronavirus outbreak: A day after the state's public colleges and universities were ordered to move classes online to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, more private colleges followed suit.

• WNY restaurants limited to half-full as a state anti-coronavirus precaution: New York State’s precautions due to the spreading number of novel coronavirus cases across state will include limiting public venues to half-capacity.

• Niagara Falls tourism feeling sting from COVID-19: It’s anyone’s guess what the effect of the novel coronavirus will be over the next several weeks and months, as Niagara Falls heads into its prime season.

• Travel industry takes a hit from coronavirus outbreak: The news isn't getting any better for the travel industry amid the coronavirus outbreak.

• Shea's cancels performances of 'Hello, Dolly!,' new play at Shea's 710: Remaining performances of "Hello, Dolly!" at Shea's Buffalo Theatre have been canceled.

• Updates from WNY cultural institutions, large venues relating to coronavirus: At present, most of these institutions are proceeding with their scheduled programming, albeit with caution.

• Canisius to move classes online, close residence halls amid coronavirus concerns: Canisius College will teach classes remotely, close residence halls and cancel all college-sponsored events.

• Coronavirus leads to restrictions on visitors to federal court: Buffalo's federal courts are joining the growing list of institutions adopting new guidelines on visitors.

• Other than attorney visits, in-person visitation suspended at Erie County jail facilities: In-person visits by family and friends with inmates at the Erie County Holding Center and the Erie County Correctional Facility have been suspended.

• NHL suspends its season amid outbreak of coronavirus: The NHL officially suspended its season Thursday with plans to resume "as soon as it is appropriate and prudent."

• Bisons' schedule will start late as Minor League Baseball announces delay to season: The opening of the Buffalo Bisons' season is the latest casualty of the coronavirus outbreak, as Minor League Baseball announced a delay to the start of the season.

• Person who worked in Buffalo News building tested for COVID-19: The person was in close contact with a small number of people in The News’ production building, and those workers were informed and sent home until results of the test become available.

• MAC, Atlantic 10 among conferences to cancel remainder of basketball tournaments:The MAC’s decision to cancel the tournament comes two days after it restricted tournament access to the general public.

• Canisius, Niagara spring sports, MAAC tournament canceled over coronavirus: The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference canceled all spring sports in addition to the remainder of its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

• No more sharing ballpoint pens at the Erie County auto bureaus: Erie County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns is encouraging visitors to the Erie County Auto Bureaus to bring their own pens to sign documents.

• Some NFL teams are pulling coaches, scouts off the road: With the NFL draft looming next month, some NHL teams have pulled scouts and coaches from traveling, according to the NFL Network.

• National Lacrosse League suspends season: The National Lacrosse League has suspended its season until further notice because of the coronavirus outbreak, the league announced in a statement Thursday.

• State Catholic boys and girls basketball tournaments canceled: The state Catholic High School Athletic Association has canceled the boys and girls basketball tournaments because of the coronavirus outbreak, The News has learned.

• KeyBank, M&T Bank impose travel restrictions on employees: KeyBank, which has its Northeast regional headquarters in Larkinville, is prohibiting international business travel and is limiting nonessential domestic business travel, said Matt Pitts, a Key spokesman.

• St. Patrick's Day parades to be canceled: Both of Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day parades will be canceled to limit potential exposure to COVID-19, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

• 'A Quiet Place Part II' release delayed amid COVID-19 fears: The release of the Buffalo-made thriller, originally set for March 20, has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

• Women engineers group cancels Buffalo conference: The Society of Women Engineers has canceled a conference planned for Buffalo later this month.

• Medaille extends spring break amid concerns over coronavirus: Medaille College has announced it will extend its spring break another week for undergraduate students, in response to concerns about the new coronavirus.

• Sabres cancel team meeting, media availability as NHL ponders next steps: The Buffalo Sabres canceled meetings and media availability Thursday morning in Bell Centre as the team awaits word on whether the novel coronavirus will cause the NHL to suspend its season.

• No fans permitted at regional boys basketball games at Buffalo State: Fans will not be allowed to attend the New York State Public High School Athletic Association boys basketball regional games at Buffalo State Sports Arena on Saturday.

• Monroe County's first case of coronavirus is Rochester man who had traveled to Italy: The Rochester-area announced its first case of the coronavirus disease Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, Rochester officials announced that its St. Patrick's Day parade had been canceled.

• Coronavirus and WNY's concert season: You can't stop the music ... or can you?: News Pop Music Critic Jeff Miers takes a look at how the live music industry will be affected by the continued spread of the virus.

March 11

• Trump suspends all travel from Europe to U.S. over 'horrible' coronavirus pandemic: President Trump announced the suspension of all travel from Europe to the U.S. in an effort to contain the "horrible" coronavirus.

• SUNY's coronavirus shift to online classes raises anxiety among Buffalo State students: Some students said they were under the impression that classmates from downstate might not be welcomed to move back on campus after spring break ends.

• Precautions stepped up locally in face of COVID-19 threat: Organizations in Buffalo and Western New York are stepping up their preparedness in response to the threat of the COVID-19 virus.

• Dow ends bull market after coronavirus officially declared a pandemic: The New York Times reported Wednesday that a market plunge ended an 11-year bull market for the Dow Jones industrial average, which closed with a loss of nearly 6%.

• MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher explains decision to shutter tourney: The decision to close the Mid-American Conference’s men's and women's basketball tournaments to the general public wasn’t easy for commissioner Jon Steinbrecher.

• In an empty arena, UB women's basketball is silenced by Kent State: UB's women's basketball team fell to Kent State 72-66 in a MAC tournament quarterfinal game attended by fewer than 300 fans.

• NHL 'evaluating the options' after NBA's decision to suspend season: The NHL did not immediately stay in lockstep with the NBA in the wake of the basketball league's decision to suspend its season Wednesday.

• Coronavirus testing sharply expands, but not enough for some officials: Officials say the federal government is shortchanging New York State when it comes to the testing of residents for the novel coronavirus.

• All SUNY, CUNY schools shifting to online learning to combat coronavirus: All state university campuses will shut down on March 19 to try to reduce density levels of students who could spread the novel coronavirus among people on and off college grounds.

• UB suspends all study abroad programs: The University at Buffalo suspended all of its study abroad programs and recalled students because of the new coronavirus. The move affects about 65 students, according to the university.

• Coronavirus fears begin to affect local convention business: Tuesday, Visit Buffalo Niagara received word of the cancellation of an upcoming event in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, as well as the postponement of an event that was supposed to take place in May in a Buffalo hotel.

• Spectators barred from amateur hockey tourney in Amherst, Niagara County: A major amateur hockey tournament will go on this weekend in the Northtown Center at Amherst without fans at the direction of town officials worried about the possible spread of COVID-19 because some participating players are from Westchester County.

• NYSPHSAA announces hockey final four to be played without spectators: The New York State Public High School Athletic Association boys ice hockey championship tournament will be played as scheduled Saturday and Sunday, but without fans.

March 10

• Colleges make COVID-19 contingency plans as spring break looms: Spring break could take on a brand new meaning this year.

• Coronavirus crisis boosts Gillibrand's calls for medical leave legislation: Senator Kirsten E. Gillibrand touted a proposed COVID-19 response that included legislation that would permanently require most businesses to provide paid sick leave to employees.

• Wegmans limits toilet paper purchases as COVID-19 squeezes supply: Wegmans has set a limit on how much toilet paper its customers can buy at one time in response to novel coronavirus panic shopping.

• State Catholic boys and girls basketball tournaments postponed by coronavirus outbreak: Boys teams from Canisius and Bishop Timon-St.Jude, and girls teams from Cardinal O'Hara, Sacred Heart and Buffalo Seminary will have to wait for their shots at championship glory.

• 12 facts to know (or remember) about COVID-19: Some takeaways from a presentation given by Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.

• Hospitals, nursing homes prep as COVID-19 cases climb in New York: Don't panic if one or more people in Western New York test positive for the novel coronavirus.

• As COVID-19 undermines economies, state budgeters must proceed cautiously (editorial): "As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in New York, home to the nation’s greatest number of cases, the question in Albany is how should that fact influence the state’s 2020-21 budget? “Save or spend?” was the question posed by a headline on Monday. It could just as well have asked if the state should be careful or careless."

• Coronavirus, lack of inventory constricting Buffalo Niagara housing market: The housing market could be affected by the ripple effects of coronavirus.

• Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day parades on despite COVID-19 concerns: Buffalo's two St. Patrick's Day parades are still on for this weekend.

• Niagara Falls Memorial limiting visiting hours because of COVID-19 scare: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has cut visiting hours while limiting visits to patients.



• Timeline: How the world is responding to coronavirus: See the COVID-19 outbreak and spread of the virus and its impact via photos from around the world.

• MAC bars spectators from men's and women's basketball tournaments: The MAC announced the edict Tuesday evening, after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine earlier in the day issued a recommendation that would ban spectators from indoor sporting events in the state, in order to minimize the spread of novel coronavirus.

March 9

• Employers weigh office options amid coronavirus outbreak: Although there are no diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus in the Buffalo Niagara region, some area employers are trying to stay ahead of the situation. They are encouraging employees to stay home if they feel sick, and some are restricting employee business travel.

• N.Y. leads U.S. in confirmed coronavirus cases; county ready for testing: New York State now has more confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease than any other state. The state's count of 142 cases tops the state of Washington by one.

• New York making its own brand of hand sanitizer: New York State has an answer to the shortage of hand sanitizer. It's using prison inmates to make its own.

• Will coronavirus thrive in warmer weather?: Don Paul weighs in on speculation that the novel coronavirus would ease up when the weather warmed, like the flu does.

• Save or spend? State lawmakers eye budget amid economic uncertainty: One thing not affected, so far, by the novel coronavirus spread? Albany’s penchant for spending.

• Coronavirus testing companies' ability to source products from overseas: Countries such as China have established themselves as a low-cost source of readily available products for U.S. companies. But the coronavirus outbreak there and in some other places has many U.S. companies worried about the flow of supplies in the coming weeks.

• Sabres move media out of locker room, await NHL mandates: Following the team's morning skate in KeyBank Center, players Jack Eichel, Jake McCabe, Sam Reinhart and Dominik Kahun spoke to reporters in the adjacent hallway to the dressing room.

March 8

• Questions but few answers as school districts prepare for COVID-19: What would it take to close a school here if a student or staff member is found to be ill with the new coronavirus? That's one of the big questions school leaders are grappling with.

• Cuomo demands private lab testing for coronavirus as N.Y. cases rise to 105: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday challenged the federal government to authorize private labs to perform COVID-19 testing, insisting New York health officials could process up to 2,000 new cases every day with new and expanded capacities.

• Roswell Park to play big role in tracking COVID-19: Once testing begins, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center would be able to test as many as 100 potential cases with the hope of getting results the same day, CEO Candace S. Johnson says.

• As NFTA awaits guidance, governor weighs in: Find less crowded bus or rail car: If you’re commuting to and from work today via public transportation, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has some advice.

• State high school events still scheduled as coronavirus watch continues: The New York State Public High School Athletic Association issued a statement to address concerns about its competitions.

March 7

• Uptick in coronavirus cases leads to a state of emergency for New York The emergency declaration will allow for swifter hiring of personnel and purchase of protective equipment, the governor said.

• Business travel is grounded by coronavirus outbreak: Companies are clamping down on employees taking business trips. A growing number of trade shows and conferences are getting canceled or postponed amid health concerns about mass gatherings of people.

• Quarantined students heading to Brockport; none coming to Buffalo State: “This afternoon, we learned from SUNY that we will not be hosting any students returning from Italy this weekend,” college President Katherine Conway-Turner announced in an email message to faculty, staff and students.

March 6

• 44 coronavirus cases confirmed in New York; 116 monitored in Erie County: No one in Erie County has tested positive for the illness.

• Shelves empty in face of coronavirus: If consumers aren't keeping calm about the coronavirus, at least they're keeping clean. Sanitizing supplies such as bleach, cleaning wipes, rubbing alcohol and antibacterial soap are selling fast.

• Hospitals, nursing homes prepare for COVID-19: They've locked away specialty breathing masks and other personal protective devices, imposed more visitor restrictions and underlined infectious control practices with staff as they brace for the prospect of the first positive COVID-19 test results in the region.

March 5

• Buffalo State dorm eyed as quarantine site: SUNY Buffalo State officials have been told the campus might have to quarantine more than 100 foreign-study students who are being brought back to New York State under a new coronavirus order by the Cuomo administration.

• Amherst High students in voluntary quarantine following trip to Italy: Twelve students and their teacher chaperon were asked to stay home after federal health officials recently added Italy to the list of countries that people should avoid visiting because of concerns over the novel coronavirus.

• Erie County Legislature demands local transparency over coronavirus: Legislators want greater transparency from the county's Department of Health about how many residents are being monitored, or have been monitored, for potential exposure to the new coronavirus.

• Have some love for your WNY restaurants in a time of coronavirus: "In a time of uncertainty and speculation, here’s one prediction I would put my 401(k) against: Even if no case is ever discovered in Western New York, restaurants will be badly hurt by the bug," writes Andrew Galarneau.

March 4

• SUNY students called back from countries with coronavirus outbreaks: Seventeen Western New York college students are among the 300 SUNY and CUNY students studying abroad in countries hit hard by novel coronavirus whom Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered Wednesday to return home.

• Poloncarz, Cuomo spar over coronavirus transparency: County Executive Mark Poloncarz accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of breaking the law by revealing the number of Erie County residents being monitored for possible exposure to the coronavirus. That prompted the Governor's Office to demand the county executive "correct the record immediately" – which Poloncarz later did.

• Coronavirus concerns cause MAC, Atlantic 10, MAAC to evaluate tournament plans.

March 3

• How Westchester County responded to positive coronavirus test: It's one example of how a county health department may act in future cases when someone tests positive for the rapidly spreading respiratory virus.

• Potential Erie County coronavirus samples being tested in Albany: Erie County Health Department officials would not say how many people were being tested.

• Q&A: As fears hit Western New York, how worried should you be? The ongoing crisis is prompting many questions. We pulled together answers.

• Six Buffalo-area residents show symptoms of coronavirus: Twelve members of two families who recently traveled back from Italy were quarantined in their homes as they were tested for coronavirus infections.

The Editorial Board: Coronavirus is no reason to panic, but institutions need to prepare. "The spread of the coronavirus disease, called COVID-19, poses a serious public health threat, yet one of the challenges we face as citizens is how to keep it in perspective."

March 2

• Poloncarz talks coronavirus at the White House: The Erie County executive went to Washington to talk about the federal trusted traveler programs, but the coronavirus pushed its way onto the agenda.

• Districts prepare for the worst as they work to prevent coronavirus: Many are making plans to teach students online in case the virus spreads so widely that schools are forced to close. Officials are considering how they would handle large numbers of absences and how to make up days that could be missed because of the virus.

• Cuomo urges calm as New York confronts coronavirus: "It's deep breath time," the governor said.

March 1

• First case of coronavirus confirmed in New York State: A woman in her late 30s contracted the virus while traveling in Iran.

February

• Public health officials brace for the inevitable: Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein called it the calm before the storm. (Feb. 29, 2020)

• President Trump, Sen. Schumer spar over coronavirus response. A day after enduring searing criticism from Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and others regarding the administration's response to the coronavirus, the president expressed a willingness to work with Congress to expand funding for the fight against the quickly spreading health threat. (Feb. 26, 2020)

• Another Voice: Here's how Buffalo can prepare for the coronavirus. An emergency preparedness consultant in Buffalo who works on health security and public health issues weighs in. (Feb. 26, 2020)

• State looks to add $40 million to prepare for "highly probable" coronavirus cases: “New York is the front door internationally," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said of direct flights from overseas, including countries that are seeing large numbers of people coming down with the virus. (Feb. 26, 2020)

• "Risk to the general public is still low," N.Y. health department says (Feb. 6, 2020)

January

• Everything you need to know about coronavirus: What is novel coronavirus? Where did it come from? How is it spread? (Jan. 25, 2020)