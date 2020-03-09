Canisius, Timon to vie for state Catholic boys basketball titles; Federation tourney in jeopardy

The boys basketball championship games of the state Catholic High School Athletic Association are scheduled for Saturday at the Burt Flickinger Center at Erie Community College.

In Class A, Canisius will take on Fordham Prep at noon.

In Class B, Bishop Timon-St. Jude will face Salesian.

The girls basketball finals are in the process of being rescheduled because they were scheduled for Fordham University.

Fordham canceled all sporting events to be played on campus because of the cases of coronavirus in the New York City area. The boys state Federation tournament is scheduled to be played at Fordham later this month. Officials have not commented on the status of that event.