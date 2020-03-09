Buffalo native Stevens Means re-signs with Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed defensive end and Buffalo native Steven Means to a one-year contract.

Means, who played at Grover Cleveland High School and for the University at Buffalo, missed all of last season after suffering a noncontact Achilles injury during organized team activities last spring.

Means played in eight games with four starts and had 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack for the Falcons in 2018 and returned one a one-year deal.

Means was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl championship team after the 2017 season before he was released early in the 2018 season.

He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round in 2013 and played in 10 games as a rookie before being cut after one game of the 2014 season. He spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and on the Houston Texans practice squad before signing with the Eagles late in the 2015 season. He appeared in eight games for Philadelphia in 2016 and six in 2017.