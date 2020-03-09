Bisons promote Anthony Sprague to general manager

As part of a series of front office promotions announced Monday by Rich Baseball Operations, Anthony Sprague has been named general manager of the Buffalo Bisons. Sprague becomes just the third GM in the club’s modern era of Triple-A baseball dating to 1985 and the 20th in the 136-year history of the franchise.

Sprague takes over general manager duties from Mike Buczkowski, who was promoted to RBO president before last season and held both positions. Buczkowski, a South Buffalo native who graduated from Bishop Timon and Canisius College, was named GM in 1993 and served in that role longer than anyone in franchise history.

"We are thrilled to have Anthony as the next general manager of the Bisons to continue our longstanding tradition of providing the absolute best sports and family entertainment experience in town,” Buczkowski said in a statement through the team. "Anthony’s dedication to our core values, his ability to connect with people, and his commitment to doing things the right way makes him an excellent choice to lead our organization moving forward."

Buczkowski will remain in his role as president, supervising the Bisons and Rich Baseball's other clubs, the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals of the Texas League and the Class A West Virginia Black Bears of the NY-Penn League.

Sprague, a former Cortland State pitcher who helped the Red Dragons to four consecutive Division III College World Series appearances from 1998-2001, joined the Bisons in 2002 as an intern in the sales department and earned a full-time position the following season. In 2011, he was promoted to director of sales and continued to oversee that department when he became assistant general manager in 2017. Sprague is credited with pioneering the concept of the team's popular "Star Wars" and superhero nights.

Thank you to The Rich Family for the opportunity to continue to grow inside their baseball family! https://t.co/jEkKqLmJve — Anthony Sprague (@BisonsAGM) March 9, 2020

Moving up to Sprague's spot as assistant GM is Brad Bisbing, who has been with the team since 2004 as the director of public relations and director of marketing/PR. The team also promoted Geoff Lundquist to director of sales, Theresa Cerabone to merchandise manager and Chas Fiscella to accounting manager.

Tickets going on sale, Ernie D coming on July 1

The Bisons also announced that single-game tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Bisons.com. The team will have a no-service fees sale for three days, running through Friday.

This is the first chance to purchase single-game tickets for the home opener April 17 as well as major promotions, Star Wars Night (June 6) and the 26th annual Independence Eve Celebration with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (July 3). All tickets are discounted $3 when purchased in advance of game day.

The Bisons have also announced further updates to their promotional schedule, including an autograph session by former Buffalo Brave Ernie DiGregorio on July 1 and another by former American League MVP George Bell on July 12. Bell will also throw a ceremonial first pitch as part of the team's annual Blue Jays Weekend.