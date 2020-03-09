BEVELOCK, Sharon M. (Cox)

Of Amherst, entered into rest March 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George S. Bevelock; devoted mother of the late Michael (Lori) Bevelock; cherished grandmother of Matthew and Mark; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem Rd., on Tuesday, from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com