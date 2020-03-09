Antoine Winfield Jr. aiming to bring dad's 'it' factor to NFL

Former Buffalo Bills college scouting chief Dwight Adams had a memorable line when the team drafted cornerback Antoine Winfield out of Ohio State in the first round of the 1999 NFL Draft.

“This kid plays like his hair is on fire,” Adams said.

It was a dead-on assessment, because the diminutive but tenacious Winfield played 14 seasons in the NFL and made three Pro Bowls.

Now a similar appraisal could be made of Winfield’s son, Antoine Jr., who is a safety from the University of Minnesota and a candidate to go in the first 40 picks, if not late in the first round of this year’s draft.

The younger Winfield has watched video of his dad playing for the Bills and Minnesota Vikings and sees the similarities.

“It comes when I’m tackling,” Winfield Jr. said at the NFL scouting combine. “Like I make a tackle and I’m like, ‘I’ve seen my dad make the same tackle watching his highlights.’ It’s just crazy to see the comparison between us, because we play the exact same.”

“This kid has that ‘it’ factor and feel for the game, the instincts for the game,” said ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

The Bills are unlikely to be in the market for Winfield because safety isn’t a prime need in the first round, and his value is likely to fall in between Buffalo’s first and second picks.

But Bills fans likely will have interest in watching where he lands, because his father was a popular player in Buffalo. He played 72 games for the Bills over five seasons and was a key fixture on a defense that ranked in the top three in the NFL in three of those years. He played big. In fact, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores last season called Winfield his favorite defensive back ever.

“He was a great player,” Flores said. “He tackled, he blitzed. I just thought he was a really solid, tough, physical corner. He could cover. He could cover kicks. He was a really good player.”

The elder Winfield was just 5-foot-8 1/2 and 176 pounds coming out of college, but he had elite athleticism. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds, and had a 37-inch vertical jump and a 122-inch broad jump.

His son is a tad bigger, at 5-9 and 203. He ran the 40 in 4.45 seconds, tied for third best among the 20 safeties who ran at the combine. His vertical jump was 36 inches and his broad jump was 124 inches.

“It’s just incredible to see what he did at his size,” Winfield Jr. said of his dad. “He comes home every day and I see him, he’s a little guy. But the next thing you know, I see him on TV and he’s out there ballin’ with great players. That is what was really incredible about watching him play.

“That’s something I kind of modify my game after. It’s not about how big you are, how tall you are … it’s about how much fight you have.”

The younger Winfield was only 5 years old in dad’s final season with the Bills.

“I was super young when my dad played up there,” Winfield Jr. said. “I was just a little kid, so I don’t remember much. I just remember a lot of snow.”

But he says having an NFL father was a big advantage to his own career.

“At a young age, I was being taught things most other kids weren’t even thinking about at the time,” Winfield Jr. said. “Having an All-Pro dad play football and he’s out in the backyard doing footwork, and I’m out there doing footwork at an early age, watching film at a young age and doing everything most kids wish they had. I don’t take it for granted at all.

“When I was younger, my dad would lay in his bed with his laptop. I would be sitting right next to him watching film. In particular, it was Calvin Johnson. I remember he had to play Detroit one week. I remember sitting next to him and he was watching it and breaking the film down and everything. That’s a cool experience that most people don’t get to do.”

Winfield Jr. started nine games as a freshman for Minnesota. His next two seasons were cut short by hamstring and foot injuries. He bounced back in 2019 to have a big year. He was first-team Associated Press All-America and all-Big 10 Conference after leading his team with 88 tackles and seven interceptions.

Winfield Jr. can play both on the back end and in the box.

“I think versatility is my best attribute,” he said. “I can pretty much play anywhere. Also, create takeaways. That’s my goal, to create takeaways for my team and that gives us the best opportunity to win.”

The elder Winfield gave his son at a young age the same nickname he had during his playing days – “Tweeze.” While the son revels in comparisons with his dad and discussion of his dad’s career, he also knows it’s time to make his own mark in the NFL.

“I’m my own identity,” Winfield Jr. said. “I’m Antoine Winfield Jr. A lot of people call me Antoine Winfield. I’m like, ‘No, that’s my dad’s name.’”