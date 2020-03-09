Niagara's Marcus Hammond leads local All-MAAC basketball selections

Niagara guard Marcus Hammond has been named to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s first-team in men’s basketball.

Hammond, a sophomore, was one of six All-MAAC selections in men’s and women’s basketball from Niagara or Canisius.

Hammond was the only first-team selection from either school. A sophomore from Queens, Hammond leads the Purple Eagles with 14.2 points, 2.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

“Marcus has had a tremendous year, showed tremendous improvement, not only from last year to this year but he’s worked extremely hard,” Niagara coach Greg Paulus said. “He’s really been a guy that can not only create for himself, but he creates for others and just does a really good job of representing our program. I’m just really proud of his continued growth and development throughout the year.”

Malik Johnson, a senior guard at Canisius, was an All-MAAC third-team selection. Johnson averages 8.3 points, 5.9 assists, two steals and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Griffs, and has set multiple career records in four seasons, including career starts (130) and career assists (636). Johnson is also approaching the school record of 131 games played.

"Not only has he never missed a practice, he’s never missed a minute of practice and he’s never missed a game," Canisius coach Reggie Witherspoon said. "He’s a picture of dependability. And I’m grateful to have the opportunity to coach him. He had a great impact on this program.

"When I came in, one of the questions I was asked was do you think we should still be in this conference. And, in the time that he has been the point guard, nobody has asked that question. He’s just been great to coach and a terrific leader."

Jacco Fritz, a freshman for the Griffs, was named to the All-MAAC rookie team. Fritz, a forward, averages 7.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He started 24 games for the Griffs.

On the women’s side, Niagara’s Jai Moore made the All-MAAC second team. Moore, a senior guard, averages 16.3 points per game and is fourth in the MAAC in scoring. She also averages 2.9 rebounds per game for the Purple Eagles.

Canisius forward Danielle Sanderlin was a third-team All-MAAC selection. She averages 13.7 points per game and 7.6 rebounds.

Niagara freshman Adia Brisker was a MAAC All-Rookie selection. The guard has started 27 of Niagara’s 29 games, had 33 steals, and averages 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

The MAAC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments begin Tuesday in Atlantic City, N.J. The MAAC’s individual awards, including coach of the year and player of the year, will be announced Wednesday.