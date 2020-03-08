ZIELINSKI, Richard A.

ZIELINSKI - Richard A. Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 4, 2020. Dear brother of Melanie (James) Cotter and Steve (Narda) Zielinski; loving uncle of Denise and Vanessa; cherished great-uncle of Cali, Easton and Tatum; also survived by many cousins. No prior visitation. A memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements made by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtown Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com