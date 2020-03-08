ZELLI, Frank J. "Biff"

ZELLI - Frank J. "Biff"

Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Schneider) Zelli; devoted father of Linda (Dan) Brunelli, Dr. Mary D. (James Richardson) Zelli, John (Donna) Zelli and Thomas Zelli; cherished grandfather of Amanda Brunelli, Dr. Janel Zelli and Amber (Joshua) LoDestro; adored great-grandfather Callie Rose; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday in St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg, at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com