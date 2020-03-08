YORKO, Ardrey Ann

YORKO - Ardrey Ann Formerly of Tonawanda, NY, went home to be with the Lord on February 25, 2020 at the age of 90. Ardrey was born on May 12, 1929 to the late John and Marvel Miller; cherished mother to Barbara Clark and the late Christine Yorko. She fiercely loved her children and especially her grandchildren, Daniel (Dan) and Michael (Mikey) Rusher; and great-grandchildren Daniel (Danny) Rusher and Carmela Rusher. After retiring from school bus driving for the Sweet Home school district, Ardrey dedicated nearly twenty years volunteering to help the homeless in and around downtown Buffalo with Hearts for the Homeless. Her memorial service will be held at Wilmington (NC) Funeral Chapel https://www.wilmingtoncares.com/obituary/ardrey-yorko. In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider a donation in her honor at www.heartsforthehomeless.org/donate/