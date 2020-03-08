WOOD, Franklin Robert

WOOD - Franklin Robert Age 94. Father, grandfather, "GG" and faithful servant of God, passed away February 26, 2020. Born May 2, 1925 on a farm in Albion, Pennsylvania to Walter and Eugenia Wood. He served in the Army in WWII in Italy and Greece. He married Pauline Kategianes July 19, 1948. Frank earned his Master of Divinity degree at Evangelical Theological Seminary in Illinois and thus began his and Pauline's 40 years in ministry. He continued to minister and share his faith to those around him, even to his death. He was a humble and faithful servant of God to the end. Frank is survived by sons Mark of Colorado and David of Hawaii; daughters Becky Snyder (Paul) of North Tonawanda and Janet Kala (James) of North Carolina. He has 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He loved carpentry, traveling, family gatherings and pie. One of his favorite quotes was, "Stress cannot exist in the presence of pie." A celebration of Frank's life and legacy will be held at Pendleton Center UM Church on March 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Buffalo (HospiceBuffalo.com) or The Camp at Findley where Frank was ordained and his family gathered and the camp ministry continues (2334 Sunnyside Rd., Clymer, NY 14724, TheCampAtFindley.com).