WILSON, Beatrice (Edmonds)

WILSON - Beatrice

(nee Edmonds)

Entered into eternal rest March 5, 2020. Wife of the late Leroy E. Wilson; dearest mother of Leslie W. Newell and Beverly J. (late Calvin D.) Gaines; grandmother of Bryan Newell, Carmen V. (Drew) Goodwin, Stephanie R. Barlow and Tracey L. (Seun) Onafowora; great-grandmother of Jasmyn Barlow, Jeremiah Onafowora and Socorro Newell; also survived by a host of other relatives and cherished friends. The family will receive friends Friday, March 13, 2020 12 noon -1 PM at Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St., where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Rev. Edward Jackson Jr. officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. , 995 Gennesse St. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com