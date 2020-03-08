WILLIAMS, Roger P.

March 7, 2020 Loving husband of Patricia (nee Ingavo); beloved father of Erika (Brian) Murphy and Greta (Steve) Suneson; cherished grandpa of Emma, Brian, Andrew, Matthew Murphy, Charlotte and Justine Suneson; brother of Rowland and the late Donald Williams. Friends may call Friday 4 - 8 at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville where a funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 AM. Please share condolences www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.