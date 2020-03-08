WHITEHEAD, Dorothy J. (Najuch)

92, of North Tonawanda, March 5, 2020. Dorothy was born in North Tonawanda on September 14, 1927 to Michael and Katarzyna Najuch. Dorothy was an active member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church mixed choir for 60 years, Chapter member of the Alter Society, Bereavement Team, life member Third Warders Auxiliary, Charter, life member Knights of Columbus Madonna Auxiliary, The American Legion Auxiliary, and the NT Senior Center. She volunteered at DeGraff Memorial Hospital and Meals on Wheels. Dorothy enjoyed reading, coloring, playing cards with friends, solving puzzles and making rosaries. She was predeceased by her husband the late Adam Whitehead. She was the mother of Teresa (Bob Heaps) Losito, Michael Whitehead, the late Catherine (the late James) Thurlow, and the late Thomas Whitehead; dear Babcia to Adam (Melinda) Thurlow, Sarah (John) Thurlow, Joseph Losito, Erica (Peter) Fiala, and Emma Mathien; also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and best friend to sister-in-law Florence and the late Betty Najuch. Friends may call Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 9:30 AM from Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 57 Center Ave., North Tonawanda, NY. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice or St. Jude Research Hospital. Wattengel.com