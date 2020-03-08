WALSH, Roderick Michael

WALSH - Roderick Michael Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020. Devoted and much loved husband of 45 years to Charlotte (nee Claus) Walsh; beloved father of Frank (Karen) Walsh, Robin (Susan) Oleksa, and the late Larry Walsh; survived by several grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Walsh and his wife owned and operated the Hamburg Airport on Heltz Rd. in Lakeview since 1989. Prior to that, Rod operated several service stations in Buffalo before purchasing Rod's Tire Town on Lakeshore Rd. in Hamburg. Mr. Walsh, better known to everyone as "Rod", was an optimist, up-beat, and always left people with a smile on their face. A private interment will be held at Elmlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com