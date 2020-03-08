VOELKER, Donald M.

VOELKER - Donald M. Of Buffalo, NY, March 6, 2020, age 75. Beloved husband of Rose (nee Tkaczyk); loving father of Kenneth (fiance;e Rene), Richard and James Voelker; devoted grandfather of Krystie Allen, Keri Voelker and Kenny Voelker; great-grandfather of Logan, Emie and Natalie; dear brother of Gloria (late Jimmy) Bardol; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Sunday, March 15th, from 1-4 PM. Funeral Service at 4PM immediately following visitation. Don was retired from Gibraltar Metals. Donations in memory of Don to Hospice Buffalo are preferred. Condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com