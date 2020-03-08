VITALE, Richard C.

VITALE - Richard C. March 7, 2020, at age 92. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Jane E. (nee Kaumann) Vitale; loving father of James A. (Edna) Vitale and the late Richard L. (Denise) Sr.; cherished grandfather of RJ (Sarah), Rebecca, Thomas Vitale, Jennifer (Jason) Yellin, Nicole (David) Kalish and Andrew (Emily) Vitale; adored great-grandfather of seven great-grandchildren. There will be no prior visitation. Services will held privately by the family. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com