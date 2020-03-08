VANARSDALE, Charles L. "Bud"

VANARSDALE - Charles L. "Bud"

Died peacefully in Burlington, Massachusetts on February 15, 2020 at age 96, surrounded by his family, telling stories and singing his favorite songs. Bud was born in Castile, New York on June 2, 1923. When he was one month old, his family vacationed at the family cottage on Silver Lake, which remained a touchstone his entire life. He grew up in rural WNY, spending his youth exploring Letchworth State Park, hunting for arrowheads, and becoming an Eagle Scout. The youngest of three boys, and surrounded by over 30 first cousins, his youth was a continuous family adventure. Bud graduated from Cornell University in three years, a member of the renowned class of 1944. As a Second Lieutenant in the US Army, he served as a tank commander in Germany during WWII. He was in the 701st Tank Battalion ,which participated in the Battle of the Bulge. On returning to Castile in 1947, he joined the family business, the Bank of Castile. Although he would become the CEO in 1979, his first job was organizing the supply closet on days he wasn't working as a teller. Bud's big break came in 1949 when he met Marjorie "Mardi" Zink, who was visiting a college friend in Warsaw. Bud was asked to be her escort, and loved telling his grandchildren they were engaged six weeks later. They were married for 56 years. Mardi and Bud spent most of their lives in Castile where they raised their three children. They taught them the importance of family, community, kindness, and hard work. The family spent time every summer at the cottage on Silver Lake where Bud also taught them to race sailboats, and to cook perfect corn on the cob. Bud, known by family and friends as the "Iron Duke", was a true adventurer. He led Mardi and their children on many escapades over the years, from white water canoeing and camping to skiing and ice boating all over the Northeast. These adventures were character building for the entire family. Under Bud's leadership, the Bank of Castile experienced tremendous growth. His influence went well beyond WNY, as he was an officer in the Independent Community Bankers of America. Together, Bud and Mardi were the consummate community volunteers, involved in countless activities and organizations. Bud served as a Boy Scout leader, a Board Member of the Castile Library, cofounder of Honey Hill Ski Area, and Treasurer of the Wyoming County Fair Association. After retirement, Bud became active at SUNY Geneseo, where he was the founder and first director of the Small Business Development Center. This organization was responsible for creating countless jobs and new businesses in the area. Bud also endowed the Charles L. VanArsdale Chair for Entrepreneurship and Small Business at Geneseo. He and Mardi served in the International Executive Service Corps, traveling to the Czech Republic and Kazakstan to teach commercial lending and business development. In addition, Bud was one of the founders of American Rock Salt and Western New York Energy, which allowed him to stay involved in regional economic and job development. For the last fifteen years, Bud has lived at Brookhaven in Lexington, Massachusetts, where he was much loved. He remained happy, optimistic, and grateful. He frequently mentioned "how lucky" he was. He played very competitive bridge, dominoes, and cribbage with his family, and had more than his share of come from behind victories! He enjoyed time with his daughters, sons-in-law, five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Marjorie Zink VanArsdale and his son Charles L VanArsdale, Jr. He is survived by his daughter Marritje V. Greene and her husband James H. Greene, Jr. of Hillsborough, California, his daughter Pamela D. VanArsdale and her husband Robert C. Dewey of Bedford, New Hampshire. His beloved grandchildren include Lindsay Greene Ramsay and her husband Alex of Hillsborough, California, James H. Greene III and his wife Amanda of Atherton, California, Charles V. Greene of San Francisco, California, Sara V. Dewey and her husband Noah W. Walker of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Kathryn G. Dewey and her wife Allison of Portland, Maine. He also has seven great-grandchildren with two more expected this coming summer. The family wishes to thank all of Bud's wonderful caregivers at Gardenview in Brookhaven, as well as his aides Virginia Eche, Grace Matovu, Marie Bellevue, Jocelyne Chevry, and Solome

Kityo. In lieu of flowers, Bud wished any remembrances be sent to The Genesee Valley Conservatory, PO Box 73, Geneseo, NY 14454, or Friends of the Genesee Valley Greenway, PO Box

42, Mount Morris, New York 14510.