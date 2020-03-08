UB men, women open MAC tournaments against Miami (Ohio)

It’s a sustained run of basketball success unmatched in University at Buffalo athletics history. Will it continue?

The UB men and women team will start getting some answers on Monday night at Alumni Arena when the teams play host to Miami (Ohio) in first-round games of the Mid-American Conference tournaments.

The UB women (18-11, 9-9 MAC) will take on the Miami RedHawks (11-19, 4-14) at 5 p.m. and the Bulls’ men (20-11, 11-7) will take on Miami (12-19, 5-13) at approximately 7 p.m.

The UB men have advanced to the NCAA Tournament four times in the previous five seasons as the MAC Tournament champion and the women have made it to two of the last three NCAA tournaments, both times as MAC Tournament champ.

Both Buffalo teams swept their two regular-season conference games against Miami. In fact, the UB women have won the last nine games to take a 22-20 lead in the all-time rivalry. The last Miami win over UB women was in 2016 in Oxford, Ohio.

Coach Felisha Legette Jack’s Bulls enter the tournament on a five-game win streak, which followed a five-game losing streak in MAC play.

Freshman scoring star Dyaisha Fair and senior Theresa Onwuka lead UB. Fair averaged 23.2 points, just about her season average, and 7.2 rebounds in the current win streak. Onwuka is scoring at a 16.0 pace and rebounding at 7.4 in the five-game stretch.

Lately, though, the Bulls have been getting scoring from junior guard Hanna Hall, 6-foot-2 sophomore Adebola Adeyeye, Keowa Walters and freshmen Loren Christie, Elea Gabe and Jessika Schiffer.

Onwuka scored her 1,000th career point in a Senior Day victory over Kent State, 72-58, on Saturday. She became the 26th 1,000-point scorer in UB women’s basketball history on a jump shot in the paint in the fourth quarter.

Miami’s standout is 5-3 senior guard Lauren Dickerson, who is the all-time leading scorer in RedHawks history with 2,186 points. She’s averaging 17.2 this season. Another senior standout is 6-2 forward Savannah Kluesner, who had 21 points the last time against UB.

The women’s winner will face No. 3 Kent State on Thursday in the quarterfinals in Cleveland.

Although they have two victories over Miami, the UB men have to be wary of an upset. UB’s wins this season over coach Jack Owens’ team were by only five points at home and six in Oxford. Also, Miami has some impressive wins. The RedHawks defeated Bradley, which won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament on Sunday to gain an NCAA bid. In conference play, they have defeated Bowling Green and Northern Illinois, two teams that finished higher than UB in the conference standings. They also own a win over Kent State.

This will be the fourth time UB has met Miami in the conference tournament. The RedHawks won the first three and UB won the last, 94-81, in the 2016 MAC Tournament.

UB had drawn a bye into the MAC quarterfinals every season since they defeated Central Michigan in a first-round game at Alumni Arena in 2013. The Bulls have won six straight games in MAC postseason play with the last loss an upset at the hands of Kent State in the 2017 quarterfinals.

The winner Monday night will face fourth-seeded Northern Illinois in the MAC quarterfinals on Thursday at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. The Huskies finished in a three-way tie for third place with Buffalo and Ball State at 11-7.

Junior Jayvon Graves averaged 20.0 points per game against Miami this year, one of six players to average double figures against the RedHawks. Sophomore Josh Mballa averaged 11.0 points and 13.5 rebounds.

Senior Davonta Jordan will be playing in his 135th career game, second in school history. Another win would give him 96 and make him the winningest player in UB history. Jordan is one of only four players in the country this year averaging 5.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game joining Malik Johnson from Canisius, Tyrese Haliburton of Iowa State and Grayson Murphy of Belmont.

Bona awaits A-10 opponent

Postseason action for the other Western New York Big 4 men’s and women’s teams starts a later in the week.

No. 5 seed St. Bonaventure’s men await the outcome of the first-round game between George Mason and Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday to learn their quarterfinal opponent at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

No. 10 seed Canisius will face No. 7 Iona in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s tournament in Atlantic City at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

No. 6 Niagara, will get a 9 p.m. start against No. 11 Marist on Tuesday.

Niagara’s women, No. 8, will face No. 9 Saint Peter’s in a first-round game at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Atlantic City.

No. 11 Canisius women will face No. 7 Siena at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.