TASCA - John J. March 5, 2020, age 82. Beloved husband of 55 years to Judith (nee Barthin) Tasca; devoted father of Michael, Jeffrey, Jon, and Kimberly Tasca; dear brother of the late Dennis (late Marjorie) Tasca and Rosemary Tasca; he is survived by grandchildren, nieces and nephews. All funeral services to be held privately at the convenience of the family. John was a retired Manager with Air France, an Attendant for Amigone Funeral Home, Inc., and was currently a Greeter for Walmart in North Tonawanda, NY.