SYLVESTER - Roberts Walters 89, of North Tonawanda (February 10, 2020). Robert was born to Harry and Myrtle (Walters) in 1930. Married to Helen Louise Halstead in 1958. They were married for 60 years before Helen's passing in 2018. Father of Mary Racine, Tim (Catherine) and Pete (Lila); grandfather of two; great-grandfather of two. Mr. Sylvester was affectionately known as Bob to his co-workers, friends and acquaintances. Bob was a pharmacist for 43 years both in North Tonawanda and Buffalo. After graduating from pharmacy school, Mr. Sylvester wanted to serve his country and enlisted in the army. Bob's favorite hobby was working in his garden and also enjoyed traveling with Helen in their motor home. Mr. Sylvester served as a deacon at North Presbyterian Church, with the Exchange Club of the Tonawandas and the Mason Sutherland Lodge. Memorial Services will be held Sunday, March 15 at 12:30 PM from North Presbyterian Church, 168 Payne Avenue, North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Wattengel.com