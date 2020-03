SULTZ, Beatrice K.

SULTZ - Beatrice K. March 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Harry A. Sultz; loving mother of Marne (Peter) Goodrich and Dr. Jerry (Jeanne) Sultz; sister of the late Lillian and Molly; grandmother of Rebecca and Laney. A Funeral Service will be held today, Sunday at 1PM at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com