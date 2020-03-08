STROMECKI, John M.

STROMECKI - John M. Of Boston, NY March 2, 2020. Loving partner of Darleen Pomeroy; father of Matthew Stromecki. Brother of James (Virginia) Stromecki, Vincent (Cheri) Dennen, Priscilla (William) MacPhail and Gail (Kevin) Burke. Son of the late John F. and Myrtle (Benoit) Stromecki. Also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Services will be held at a time and place to be announced. John was an engineer at A.P.I. Heat Transfer, he enjoyed spending summers at Rushford Lake, water skiing and boating, and winters snow skiing. Arrangements by F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com