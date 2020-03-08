State high school events still scheduled as coronavirus watch continues

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association issued a statement on Sunday to address concerns about its competitions in light of the COVID-19 virus.

The statement from NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas:

“In response to numerous inquiries pertaining to the potential impact of the coronavirus on upcoming NYSPHSAA State Championship events, Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director, is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation.

“At this time (afternoon of Sunday, March 8th), the NYSPHSAA State Championships will be hosted as scheduled. It is important for schools and athletes to practice risk mitigation as they prepare for participation in championship events and to follow recommendations from the New York State Department of Health.”

The NYSPHSAA press release continued:

“Dr. Zayas is examining all scenarios and options related to the championships as the coronavirus continues to impact New York and the United States. As updated information is released by the New York State Department of Health, the New York State Education Department and Governor Cuomo’s office, changes to the championship events could become necessary and warranted.

“The NYSPHSAA website and social media platforms are the best source of information pertaining to the upcoming State Championship events.”

Shooters set record

In the course of its victory in the NYSPHSAA rifle championships at West Point on Saturday, the Section VI team set a state record with 1,740 points and 226 center hits in the three-position match.

Senior Alexis Kirk of Clarence won her third individual state title and competed on a third straight championship team. She won gold in three-position and was second in 30 shot overall standings as well as second in three position aggregate score.

The Section VI All-Star team included shooters from Lancaster, Alden and Pioneer.

Two finalists in 55 meters

Both Section VI entrants made girls 55-meter dash finals on Saturday at the NYSPHSAA/Federation track and field meet.

In addition to second-place finisher Kahniya James of Lockport, Markira Garner of McKinley was sixth in 7.23 seconds.