March 5, 2020, dearest son of the late Anna and Harry Speakman; beloved husband of the late Judith A. "Judy" (nee Zielinski);devoted father of Charlene (Roger, Jr.) Wagner; loving grandfather of Bryan and Colin Wagner; dear brother of the late Henry (late Bea), Bernice, Alice, Margaret, Dorothy, and Pearl; brother-in-law of Wally "Sonny" Zielinski and Gayle (Pat) O'Connell; also survived by his grand-dogs Diamond and Titan, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family will be present Tuesday 2 - 4 PM and 6 - 9 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St., (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel Church (5271 Clinton Street) Wednesday, at 9:00 AM. Flowers gratefully declined, Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo (225 Como Park Blvd.). Charles was the founder and owner of C.K. Construction. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com.